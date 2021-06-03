Denbighshire County Council Search for New Chief Executive

Denbighshire County Council has started its recruitment of a new Chief Executive.

This is a key position within the Council, responsible for the delivery of quality services for Denbighshire residents and the Council is looking to appoint a purposeful leader who will share its ambitions to continue to be one of the best performing local authorities in Wales.

Candidates are being invited to apply for the role which involves working closely with elected members in preparing, developing and delivering strategic direction as well as implementing, monitoring and reviewing Council policies.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of the Council, said:

“Denbighshire County Council is one of the best performing councils in Wales and we have developed a team of senior professionals who are proud and will work hard to maintain it, even in difficult times. “We are now looking for an ambitious, forward thinking individual to join our senior leadership team and lead the organisation into a successful future. “Denbighshire is a wonderful county to work in. From the coastal resorts of Rhyl and Prestatyn through the historic towns of Rhuddlan, St Asaph, Denbigh and Ruthin, the scenic rolling hills of the Clwydian Range to the picturesque Dee Valley and the towns of Llangollen and Corwen, Denbighshire has something to offer everyone. “This is a time of new beginnings and we are looking for a candidate who fully understands the incredible opportunity this presents, the chance to influence and shape the future of the Council, and to lead the delivery of priorities that will have a significant impact on our residents and local businesses.”

Candidates must be able to demonstrate an ability to inspire and empower a diverse workforce and have the skills to lead a dynamic, high performing Senior Leadership Team in order to drive the development and delivery of a new Corporate Plan.

If you have the commitment and leadership abilities to help steer the modernisation of the Council and drive change and improvements across all of its services and functions, then this is the role for you.

For further information regarding the role please visit www.denbighshire.gov.uk/chief-executive