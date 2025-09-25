north wales business logo
25 September 2025
North Wales

Denbighshire Council’s Building Control Team Nominated for National Award

Denbighshire County Council’s Building Control Team have been nominated for an award at LABC Building Excellence Awards 2025.

The Local Authority Building Control (LABC) represents all local authority building control teams in England and Wales.

As the largest business to business awards in the building control sector, the LABC Building Excellence Awards recognise quality in all types of building projects and individual contributions in the construction industry.

Following a nomination from their customers, Denbighshire County Council’s building control team have been shortlisted for the ‘Local Authority Building Control Team of the Year’ award and will attend the finals which are held in London in January 2026.

Councillor Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning said:

“This nomination is a great reflection of the team and the service they provide in a competitive market, especially following the introduction of the recent Building Safety Act and the additional requirements presented.

 

“Their endeavour to engage with customers in a professional and customer focussed manner has led to strong working relationships which has assisted with providing clear guidance and support throughout projects to ensure compliance with building regulations.”



