Denbighshire Council Invites Applications for Commuted Sums Grants

Applications are now open for funding to help improve open spaces and play areas across Denbighshire.

Funding totalling £101,064.42 is available to support local projects.

The funding comes from commuted sums, which are payments made by developers when it is not possible to provide outdoor open space as part of a new development. These funds are set aside to enhance parks, play areas and other open spaces, usually within the same town or community where the development took place. In some cases, the money can also be used to benefit nearby communities within Denbighshire.

A range of organisations can apply for funding, including:

City, town and community councils

Community and voluntary groups

Charities

Public sector organisations

Amateur sports clubs

Denbighshire County Council

Councillor Rhys Thomas, Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“Commuted sums funding plays an important role in helping us protect and enhance open spaces and play areas across Denbighshire. This investment helps ensure that local communities continue to benefit from safe, welcoming and well-maintained spaces that support wellbeing, play and community life. I would encourage eligible organisations to consider applying and to take advantage of this opportunity to make a positive difference in their local area.”

The funding closes for applications on 20 April 2026. Further information and application forms is available online here: www.denbighshire.gov.uk/commutedsums.

The amount of funding available, and in which areas is listed below: