Denbighshire Council Hosts Free Digital Connectivity Drop-in Sessions

Denbighshire residents and businesses are being invited to attend free digital connectivity drop-in sessions this November and December at Llangollen and Corwen Libraries.

The sessions, run by the council’s Digital Officer Philip Burrows, will offer tailored advice and support for anyone struggling with their internet connection. Philip can help investigate issues, contact Openreach on your behalf, and provide a detailed report on your connection and available solutions.

As part of the sessions, residents and businesses can also learn more about the new LoRaWan network being installed across Denbighshire with funding from Ambition North Wales. This long-range network will provide open access to businesses and residents, allowing them to connect smart sensors to the internet.

LoRaWan sensors can save time and money by monitoring situations remotely – for example, farmers can track livestock health, monitor gate access, or check water and fuel tank levels, all from a distance.

Session details:

Llangollen Library

Thursday 20 November (9am – 12pm)

Friday, 5 December (9am – 12pm)

Corwen Library

Monday, 24 November (9am – 12pm)

Tuesday, 9 December (9am – 12pm)

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Lead Member for the Welsh Language, Culture and Heritage, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and businesses to get expert help with improving their digital connections. “Reliable internet access is vital for our communities, and the new LoRaWan network will open up exciting possibilities for innovation – from farming and tourism to small business operations. “I would encourage anyone who has experienced connectivity issues or wants to learn about the benefits of sensor technology to come along to these free sessions.”

The service is fully funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is available free of charge to all businesses and residents in Denbighshire.