Denbighshire Council Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

Denbighshire County Council has elected a new Chair and Vice Chair for the 2026/27 term.

During the Annual Meeting of the County Council, which was held at County Hall, Ruthin, Councillor Bobby Feeley was elected as Chair and Councillor Peter Scott as Vice Chair of the authority for the next municipal year.

Speaking as the new Chair of the Council, Councillor Bobby Feeley congratulated Councillor Arwel Roberts, the former Chair on his successful fundraising for his chosen charities and wished him the best for the future.

Reflecting on his time as Chair, Councillor Arwel Roberts said:

“It has been a great pleasure to be Chairman of Denbighshire County Council for the year 2025/26. “I am extremely proud that a significant amount has been collected for both good causes, and I would like to thank the councillors for supporting the events organised to raise the money. “No Chairman can please everyone, but I have tried to follow the example of many chairs in the past and do my best by following the county motto of ‘We join to do good’”.

During his time in office, Councillor Arwel Roberts raised £6,000 for his chosen charities, Fund for All (Cyfle I Bawb) and St Kentigern’s.

During the meeting, Councillor Arwel Roberts was thanked for his service as Chair.

As it was the first full council meeting since the passing of Councillor Jeanette Chamberlain-Jones, tributes were paid by the Political Group leaders and all present in the Council Chamber observed a period of silent reflection in memory of Councillor Jeanette Chamberlain-Jones and gratitude for her distinguished service.