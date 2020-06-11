Denbighshire Council Continue to Provide Support to Businesses

Denbighshire County Council is ensuring it is providing support to the local economy during the coronavirus outbreak and through the recovery.

The Council has collated all government schemes, such as business rate relief and business grants, as well as support from other organisations to provide businesses with one location to access support.

Work is also going ahead to ensure inward investment opportunities remain available in the county, while work on major regeneration projects within Denbighshire is continuing.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for the Economy, said:

“As a Council we are ensuring we are doing all we can to support our businesses and protect inward investment during these very difficult times. “There is still much uncertainty around how the lockdown will be relaxed, but we are monitoring what the UK and Welsh governments are saying and we will react accordingly. “As a Council we have limited resources and won’t be able to provide direct funding to businesses, but we are already looking at how to help our town centres prepare for relaxed lockdown, help our businesses located out of town and support business in our rural communities.”

Denbighshire is looking to provide extra support to businesses through the recovery period including information on how to reopen safely while the Council’s investment handling process allows for highly coordinated and efficient engagement, employing an account management approach to allow firms quick access to services.

So far 2,000 businesses have applied for Welsh Government Business Rate Relief administered by Denbighshire County Council and £24 million has already been provided.

Cllr Evans added: “We are working closely with colleagues across the region, learning best practice, and looking at regional solutions as well as working with ministers and senior civil servants to put the Council’s case forward for future business support, capital investment, and infrastructure projects.

“We accept we need to be agile and react to changing circumstances and the Council will continue to provide leadership and promote Denbighshire as a county that is open for business and one that will support existing and new businesses and investors.”

Work is continuing on the Rhyl Town Centre Vision which will see a number of projects to regenerate the town, including the transformation of the Queen’s Buildings into a vibrant mix of retail, food and beverage, contemporary market, office and residential space.

The Council has also been working to ensure inward investment opportunities are open to businesses looking to relocate to the county.

This includes working with commercial estate agents to provide support and advice to businesses who have shown an interest in Denbighshire.

Stephen Wade, director at Legat Owen, said:

“I would like to commend the Council for the support they have provided during lockdown. Officers have engaged and provided invaluable advice and support with ongoing investment projects. This type of collaborative, forward thinking approach is more important than ever now in securing investment which creates jobs for local people. Local authorities should all be building rapid response teams designed to give companies quick answers to specific questions that allow them in turn to make the required investment decisions.”

William Douglas, a developer looking at investing in the county and attracting businesses, said:

“I wanted to let people know despite the closure of many offices in Wales during this pandemic, Denbighshire County Council has been open for business at the highest of levels. “Whenever I have required assistance or help with projects the Council has always responded quickly and efficiently.”

For information on business support visit www.denbighshire.gov.uk/business-support