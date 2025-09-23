Denbighshire Cabinet Approves New Economic Strategy and Action Plan

Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet has agreed to adopt a new economic strategy for 2025-2035.

Cabinet members were presented with the newly proposed economic strategy as well as an action plan developed to contribute towards ‘a prosperous Denbighshire’, which is one of the council's corporate priorities.

Led by the council's Economic Development team, the strategy detailed steps that the council and partners can undertake to support economic recovery, improve access to quality employment and income and ensure that economic growth helps reduce inequality and poverty across Denbighshire.

Following the decision made at the meeting, the new economic strategy will replace the previous Economic and Community Ambition Strategy 2013-2023.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said: