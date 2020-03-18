Denbighshire Business Wins Best in Britain Award

A Denbighshire-based company has been named one of the best businesses in rural Britain after winning an Amazon-backed Rural Business Award.

Baa Stool, from Denbigh was named Best Rural Retail Business at the national final of the Rural Business Awards, in association with Amazon, at The Monastery, Manchester.

Baa Stool design and produce a range of luxury, British sheepskin furniture and accessories with removable covers. Baa Stool’s aim is to make quality pieces of furniture that can fit in anywhere but still have a real wow factor.

The Rural Business Awards, in partnership with Amazon, marks the Awards’ fifth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy – a segment which employs in excess of 3.4 million people in over 750,000 businesses in England alone.

Speaking after winning the Best Rural Retail Business Award, Michelle Bartleet-Greavey from Baa Stool, said:

I am honoured to win this prestigious award. It was lovely to do so well in the Wales & Northern Ireland awards, so I can’t quite believe we’ve been recognised as one of the best rural businesses in the whole of the UK. We are passionate about promoting British sheepskin through our range of striking contemporary furniture. I am immensely proud of all Baa Stool has achieved so far, and I can’t wait to share this news with the team at home.

Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon, said:

I would like to congratulate Baa Stool on the win at the prestigious Rural Business Awards and wish them, and the other contenders, the best of luck for the future.

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 12 categories – ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project – decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

Awards co-founder Anna Price said:

On behalf of the Rural Business Awards I would like to say congratulations to Baa Stool on this impressive achievement. We would also like to extend our best wishes to every business that entered. Every year we are seeing the standard increase and this year was no different. We are very proud to be showcasing the best of Rural Britain.

The 2020/21 Rural Business Awards, run in partnership with Amazon, is now open for entries so, to enter or find out more about the Awards, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk.