Denbighshire Business Uses AI to Expand and Revolutionise its Services

Denbighshire-based Finer Forage — producer of natural, species appropriate horse feed and supplements — is embracing AI to overcome challenges and sustain momentum.

The firm almost doubled its turnover in 2025, with further growth on the horizon in 2026.

As part of its mission to provide the best possible individual feeding solutions for horses, the business offers bespoke feeding plans, which it says is “an overwhelmingly popular and labour-intensive service”.

Supported by Cadwyn Clwyd with backing from Denbighshire County Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UK SPF), Finer Forage attended a free AI workshop hosted by Cadwyn Clwyd’s Denbighshire Enterprise Network (DEN).

Co-founder Nia Cooke learnt of an AI-powered tool which could support automation of the initial feeding plan enquiry, freeing up time for the workforce to deal with the more complex elements of bespoke feed plans.

Nia Cooke, animal nutritionist and co-founder of Finer Forage, said:

“We often find ourselves three weeks behind on our bespoke feed plan enquiries — by which time, customers have often taken their business elsewhere. As well as improving our response rate and therefore the customer’s experience, we could also save over half a day per week in manual labour. “The connections I made during Cadwyn Clwyd’s DEN workshop were invaluable, and I’d recommend all Denbighshire businesses — no matter their stage or size — take advantage of the free sessions. What you learn might surprise you, and the connections you make could quite literally transform your business operations.”

DEN is a new initiative by Cadwyn Clwyd — the social enterprise providing support to communities in north-east Wales – and is designed to aid businesses in Denbighshire. The DEN network forms part of a larger £2.1 million project to support Denbighshire businesses with business grants, broadband connectivity and networking, funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

Cadwyn Clwyd business grants officer, Donna Hughes, added:

“We’ve awarded over £1.1 million in UK SPF business grant supporting 61 business across Denbighshire. The grants have enabled Denbighshire-based enterprises to innovate, adopt energy efficient and low carbon technologies, and trial new products, processes and service delivery. There has been a focus on supporting business expansion, supporting the introduction of innovative technologies and new ways of doing businesses.”

Finer Forage is the beneficiary of one such business grant and is now on the cusp of expansion into Ireland, as a result. The grant facilitated essential building alterations and the purchase of new machinery, doubling the business’ production ability.