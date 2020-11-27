Delsol Flexes to Meet Covid-19 Challenges

A leading logistics company has seen huge growth in its business to consumer deliveries during the pandemic.

North Wales-based Delivery Solutions (Delsol) says its new business has been driven by companies either increasing existing online sales or launching eCommerce offerings.

New customers have included food producers, DIY and garden companies and craft beer makers.

It has meant that Delsol has been able to keep its 145-strong workforce busy throughout the lockdown period and it is now investing in three additional haulage vehicles for its 120-strong fleet.

Dave Phillips, Managing Director of Delsol, which has depots in Sandycroft and Caernarfon, said:

“Like a lot of businesses, there was significant uncertainty when the Covid-19 lockdown first started in March.

“Since then, we have been extremely busy although the profile of our customers has changed quite a bit.

“It has been exciting to see businesses in Wales and elsewhere adapting to the demands of the crisis.

“We have been moving goods for all sorts of companies which have either stepped up their direct sales to consumers or launched new online sites.

“Early in the crisis when garden centres were shut and people were stuck at home, we were delivering turf, top soil, gravel and DIY and garden products to people’s homes.

“There has also been a lot of innovation as well with the likes of micro-breweries, whose sales to pubs and restaurants declined but who pivoted to increase their direct sales to customers.

“It has meant our drivers have had to adapt as well. Where previously they may have been delivering mainly to commercial premises, now they are having to get used to new routes to residential addresses.

“It has also meant that we are often extremely busy at the start of weeks because people are doing their online ordering over the weekend.”

Dave added that Delsol’s 120,000 sq. ft. of dedicated storage at its Sandycroft depot was almost at capacity following new customer wins, while Caernarfon-based haulier HF Owen Transport and Storage, which Delsol acquired late last year, is also busy.

“This changing mix of customers is here to stay, but we are continuing to invest in our people, operations and fleet to ensure that we are able to meet demand while also keeping our workforce and our customers safe.

“We are extremely grateful to our customers for continuing to put their trust in Delsol and also to our staff for rising to the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic.”

Delsol is a member of The Pallet Network, The Alternative Parcel Network (APC Overnight) and The Hazchem Network.