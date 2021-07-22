Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50 Opens for Welsh Businesses

Companies from across Wales that use proprietary technology in their business are being urged to enter Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50 Awards as entries open for 2021.

The Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology awards programmes. Now in its 24th year, the awards rank and recognise the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK, based on the last four years of revenue data.

Previous winners, including 20 from across Wales, are from both large and small companies and include some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology sectors, including AdTech, BioTech, CleanTech, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, InsureTech, Communications and many more.

“Wales has a thriving tech sector. The Fast 50 is an excellent opportunity for digital and tech businesses, as well as start-ups, to demonstrate their success,” says Shaun Curtis, a tax partner who leads the Deloitte Private practice in Wales. “The past 15 months has been challenging for many businesses, but we have seen the technology sector in Wales go from strength-to-strength. The awards seek to recognise companies which use proprietary technology in their business and it is a chance to celebrate the exponential growth we are seeing in this area. “It is a time to promote the innovation and entrepreneurship we have in the region and I am really looking forward to see who will join the Fast 50.”

Following its launch in 1998, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards have showcased the innovative and diverse range of UK-based technology companies and some of the most high-tech companies in the country. Past winners include Deliveroo, Revolut and BrainLabs.

Full details on how to apply can be found at: www.fast50.co.uk

Nominations close at midnight on Friday 03 September 2021 and winners will be announced in November.