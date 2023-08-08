Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 Awards – Nominations Open for Welsh Businesses

Companies from across Wales are invited to enter Deloitte’s 26th annual Technology Fast 50 awards which is open for nominations until Friday 1 September.

The awards rank and recognise the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK, based on the last four years of revenue growth.

Supporting Deloitte’s initiative for the UK’s fastest growing companies are the award sponsors Oracle NetSuite, BGF, Multiverse and HSBC Innovation Banking.

Since 1998, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards have showcased an increasingly innovative and diverse range of UK-based technology companies. Last year’s cohort of Fast 50 companies generated cumulative revenues of £992 million in 2021/22, an impressive average growth rate of 4,568% and employed more than 16,000 people.

Previous winners, including 21 winners from across Wales, are from both large and small companies and include some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology sectors, including AdTech, BioTech, CleanTech, ConsumerTech, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, InsureTech, Communications and many more. Last year, Wrexham-based Apartio ranked 38th.

Following the successful launch of the Women in Leadership category in 2022, this year’s awards will mark the inaugural CleanTech award, recognising climate technologies within the Technology Fast 50 ranking for their contribution to the UK’s net zero target.

Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme commented:

“The UK start-up scene has shown its resilience and strength despite considerable challenges in the last few years. For that reason, it’s so important that we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of some of the fastest-growing tech companies in the country. “Our annual Technology Fast 50 awards, now in its 26th year, showcase the businesses that are making a real influence in their sectors. We look forward to viewing this year’s entries, including those in our new CleanTech award category, which will help us to celebrate the successes of businesses working towards net zero.”

Ed Bell, director in financial advisory and the Fast 50 lead for Wales at Deloitte, added: