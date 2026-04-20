Deloitte Invites Tech Scale-Ups Across Wales to Apply for Technology Fast 50

Deloitte is calling on the most innovative and rapidly growing technology scale-ups across Wales to apply for the firm’s UK Technology Fast 50.

The annual ranking celebrates the fastest-growing tech companies across the UK, based on average revenue growth over a three-year period. Last year’s Technology Fast 50 winners had a collective average three-year growth rate of 1,905% and generated total revenues of £2.41 billion in 2024/25.

Headquartered in Langstone, near Newport, de Novo Solutions was named as a regional winner in last year’s ranking, with a three-year growth rate of 2,284%. Established in 2021 and employing over 140 staff members, the company provides digital transformation services and supporting clients across the public and private sectors.

Mark Sweeny, de Novo Solutions founder and group CEO, said:

“We were thrilled to not only be included on the Deloitte Fast 50, but also to place so highly and be named as the South West and Wales regional winner. As a company which prides itself on its Welsh heritage and aims to highlight the Welsh tech sector at every opportunity, the chance to share this news with our clients and the media was invaluable. It has certainly helped boost our profile on social media and assured potential clients of our standing within the industry. “The credibility of Deloitte and its Technology Fast 50 programme means applying is an opportunity not to be missed, and we’d certainly encourage our peers in the technology industry to consider applying this year – particularly those based within Wales.”

Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said:

“Securing a spot on the Fast 50 ranking offers a unique opportunity to create new opportunities for investment and partnerships, elevate your profile and credibility within the competitive tech landscape and position your company as an employer of choice for top tech professionals. “If your company is on a growth trajectory, pushing boundaries, and ready for that next big leap, then this is something you should be looking at – don’t miss the chance to showcase your achievements and elevate your brand on a national stage.”

For more information on how to apply, visit the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 website.