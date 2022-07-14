Delio Secures Place in The Fintech Power 50 2022 Cohort

Welsh fintech Delio, which helps financial institutions to democratise access to private markets through its highly configurable technology, has been named in a prestigious list of the world’s top 40 trailblazing fintechs and 10 outstanding fintech influencers at Fintech Week London this week.

The Fintech Power 50 for 2022, a list of the 40 most innovative companies and 10 visionary personalities shaping the financial services industry, has been chosen following the nomination of more than 1,200 companies and over 18,000 votes being cast.

This year’s chosen 50 were revealed live on stage at Fintech Week London – the city’s biggest tech and finance event – on Monday 11 July 2022. The exclusive annual program acts as a hub for driving change and creativity in the financial services industry, helping the sector innovate and grow.

Announcing the final list, Mark Walker, co-founder and chief operating officer of The Fintech Power 50, said:

“The Fintech Power 50 annual list acts as a much-needed reminder of all the great things we are achieving in the world of financial technology, and shines a spotlight on those who are transforming financial services for the better. “It’s fantastic to be here at Fintech Week London to announce this year’s fabulous 50. Our prestigious guide continues to go from strength to strength with a record number of nominations and votes for fintechs based across the globe.”

The Fintech Power 50 recognises the achievements of some of the most innovative and rapidly scaling organisations across the financial technology sector, in addition to highlighting the achievements of individuals that are changing how the global financial services industry operates.

Gareth Lewis, chief executive and co-founder of Delio, says: