Delineate Launches Community Commitment with New Grant Scheme

Llandysul headquartered company Delineate has launched its Community Commitment as part of a new initiative which will offer grant funding opportunities in the areas they operate.

With offices in Llandysul, London and Mexico City, the business said it was proud to be supporting local projects and individuals as part of its new grant offering.

In addition to the quarterly grant funding, the Delineate team has announced its three charity partners for 2025, chosen by colleagues across the company’s global office bases under the theme of health and wellbeing.

Welsh mental health charity the DPJ Foundation, nature-based charity Dandelion Time and youth charity Granito de Arena based in Mexico City will all benefit from a programme of coordinated fundraising activity which will be match funded by Delineate.

The global data and insight business said it was committed to “meaningful and consistent participation” in activities that support and improve social and economic wellbeing. With its focus on investing locally, but with a global reach, the Delineate team said it was aiming for the Community Commitment to drive value right across the business’ operations, providing a sense of community purpose and demonstrating the value placed in forging closer local links.

Officially launching the community initiative, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Businesses such as Delineate are supporting our ambitions to grow the Welsh economy and doing so in a way which provides quality job opportunities in rural areas whilst fostering social partnership and forging strong and lasting links with communities. “I am delighted to formally launch the Delineate Community Commitment, and I look forward to seeing how the initiative will deliver positive outcomes.”

CEO and founder James Turner said: