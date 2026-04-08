Deeside Saica Plant Announces £2.2m Investment in Cutting Edge Coating Technology

Saica Flex Deeside has announced a £2.2 million investment in a new, fully automatic coating machine.

The state-of-the-art coater increases the site’s previous coating capacity and represents a major technological upgrade as it is capable of coating wider materials at significantly higher speeds and with enhanced precision, delivering improved efficiency and product quality.

This investment positions Saica Flex Deeside to expand into a broader range of linerless products, an increasingly important segment of the grouping bands and pressure-sensitive label market that eliminates the need for release liners, enabling customers to reduce both material costs and environmental impact by cutting waste associated with liner disposal.

By enhancing operational capabilities and sustainability credentials, the new coater further strengthens the site’s competitiveness in an increasingly cost-conscious market, the firm said.

It added that the investment supports Saica Flex Deeside’s targets for excellence in labelling solutions while making a tangible contribution to the sustainability strategy by reducing raw material usage through the elimination of the disposable liner.

The impact of the investment is both operational and strategic, the firm said: with four times the capacity, the new machine positions the site to take on new business, pursue larger contracts, and respond confidently to market demand.

The project was championed by Paul Brewer, Operations Manager, and Paul Mayall, Technical Manager, who conducted extensive research into global coating machine manufacturers before selecting the advanced automatic coater as the optimal solution for the site’s strategic growth.