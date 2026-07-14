Deeside Manufacturer Launches Recruitment Drive for New Apprentices

MM Packaging Deeside is launching a recruitment drive for five apprentices across the business, which manufactures cartons for big brands in markets including confectionery and drinks.

Opportunities are available in engineering, finance, operations and estimating, with the company looking to attract the next generation of talent into manufacturing and packaging careers.

The apprenticeship programme combines practical workplace experience with formal learning, enabling participants to earn while they learn and gain recognised qualifications alongside valuable hands-on experience. Designed to support long-term career development, the scheme provides apprentices with the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to build successful careers in their chosen field.

Supported by the BPIF, MM Packaging's three-year manufacturing apprenticeship programme provides a pathway to a nationally recognised Level 3 NVQ qualification. Alongside practical, hands-on experience, apprentices complete First Aid, Fire Marshal and IOSH Managing Safely training, helping them build a strong foundation for a long-term career within the manufacturing industry.

The business has already seen impressive results from its investment in apprenticeships, with nine recent apprentices being offered ongoing employment and the opportunity to continue developing their careers within the company upon completion of their training.

David Whitworth, Managing Director at MM Packaging Deeside, said: