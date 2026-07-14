Deeside Manufacturer Launches Recruitment Drive for New Apprentices

MM Packaging Deeside is launching a recruitment drive for five apprentices across the business, which manufactures cartons for big brands in markets including confectionery and drinks.
Opportunities are available in engineering, finance, operations and estimating, with the company looking to attract the next generation of talent into manufacturing and packaging careers.
The apprenticeship programme combines practical workplace experience with formal learning, enabling participants to earn while they learn and gain recognised qualifications alongside valuable hands-on experience. Designed to support long-term career development, the scheme provides apprentices with the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to build successful careers in their chosen field.
Supported by the BPIF, MM Packaging's three-year manufacturing apprenticeship programme provides a pathway to a nationally recognised Level 3 NVQ qualification. Alongside practical, hands-on experience, apprentices complete First Aid, Fire Marshal and IOSH Managing Safely training, helping them build a strong foundation for a long-term career within the manufacturing industry.
The business has already seen impressive results from its investment in apprenticeships, with nine recent apprentices being offered ongoing employment and the opportunity to continue developing their careers within the company upon completion of their training.
David Whitworth, Managing Director at MM Packaging Deeside, said:
“We're proud to be able to offer these opportunities to people in our local community. Apprenticeships provide an excellent foundation for a rewarding career, and we've seen first-hand how they help individuals build confidence, develop valuable skills and realise their potential.
“Many of our current team members started their careers with us as apprentices and have gone on to take on increasingly responsible roles across the business. Watching people grow, develop and progress over the years is one of the most rewarding aspects of what we do.
“As one of the area's major employers, we're committed to investing in local talent and creating opportunities for the next generation. We are looking for enthusiastic, motivated individuals who are eager to learn and develop, and in return we offer the training, support and hands-on experience needed to build a successful long-term career.
“The success of our apprenticeship programme is reflected in the number of apprentices who have been given the opportunity to progress into permanent roles within the business after completing their training. We look forward to welcoming our next intake and would encourage anyone interested in a career in manufacturing to apply.”