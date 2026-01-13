Deeside Manufacturer Achieves AA Rating Under Global BRC Packaging Standard

MM Packaging Deeside has secured a British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS) certification, achieving an AA standard.

The cartonboard packaging specialist, which operates in the food and drink sector, was audited at the end of 2025 and the certificate follows on from its last successful audit.

The BRCGS accreditation covers packaging and packaging materials, demonstrating that MM Packaging is providing products that are quality assured and legally compliant. The packaging standard is now in its seventh issue and has become the global benchmark for excellence.

“For our customers, this certification is of paramount importance,” said MM Packaging Deeside Managing Director Julian Freeman. “It underlines our commitment to the highest quality food management system and maintains our already strong track record. I’m proud of our team’s hard work and drive, giving our customers confidence in our ability to serve the food and beverage industry.

The standard is not only used by food packaging producers but also by producers of packaging for all applications across the supply chain. It is applicable to operations that produce packaging materials for conversion or printing, supply packaging materials from stock where additional product processing or repacking occurs, and manufacture and supply of other unconverted or semi-converted and used or incorporated.

“We can demonstrate that MM Packaging goes beyond providing standard cartons – we have inventive and innovative solutions in an ever-changing packaging landscape,” added Julian. “And with the BRCGS certification, it gives food and drink manufacturers peace of mind that we are complying with the industry standard and prioritising product safety and quality culture.”

Originally developed and published in 2001, the packaging materials standard was designed to protect the consumer by providing a common basis for the certification of companies supplying packaging to food producers. The standard has been updated at regular intervals since, to reflect the latest thinking in product safety, and to encourage adoption of the standard globally.