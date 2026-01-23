Deeside Equipment Manufacturer Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Access equipment manufacturer POP UP Products is celebrating its 20th birthday with a year-long series of events.

The independent Deeside-based business – which develops and supplies access products – was launched in 2006. It says its two decades of success are based on its commitment to creating intelligent, safe and practical solutions for working at height and doing so with consistency and care.

Pop Up Products has a host of events lined up throughout the year to celebrate the landmark anniversary, culminating in a special celebration party in December.

Managing director Nigel Woodger said the company was immensely proud to be celebrating such an important anniversary.

“Throughout our 20 years we have always insisted on doing business the right way and on developing products that truly meet the needs of our customers, and that has helped us build our reputation for quality and excellence,” he said. “Credibility and trust are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we have continued to succeed across two decades. By providing great products, great service and being true to our values, we’ve been able to consistently punch above our weight and thrive. “We are really looking forward to celebrating our birthday with customers, clients, colleagues and the wider industry and have a few special surprises lined up for the year ahead.”

Sales director Ben Sly said Pop Up Products would be launching a Golden Decks promotion which would run throughout most of the year.

“We’re going to produce 40 golden decks to be added to 20 MI TOWER products between February and November and ship them randomly to one customer a month,” he said. “We’ll ask our customers to erect it properly, send us a photograph and tag us on their socials to be in with a chance to win a prize. “We’ll also be running a charity campaign throughout the year as well as appearing at roadshows and events around the country to say thank you to our fantastic customers.”

POP UP Products was the first in the world to produce a push-up access lift and has continued to innovate and develop its award-winning range of access equipment with its POP UP lifts, MI TOWER range and traditional EIGER aluminium towers.

Ben said the company would continue to develop its products, with enhancements to the IQ Lift range and further developments to MI Tower already scheduled.

The company is also working to reduce its carbon emissions, rethinking its packaging and aligning with industry net zero targets.