Deep Tech Start-ups to Pitch at SETsquared’s Investment Futures

Investors in digital, science and technology ventures are invited to an event which will see start-ups, spin-outs, and scale-ups pitching for investment.

SETsquared’s Investment Futures, to be held on 4 November 2025 in London, will also feature a programme of panels and roundtables designed to explore the forces shaping tomorrow’s investment landscape.

Since its inception in 2002, SETsquared has helped its member companies raise over £5 billion in investment. Its six university partners – Cardiff, Bath, Bristol, Exeter, Southampton, and Surrey – have a combined research portfolio worth over £600 million and between them have created 230 spin-out companies.

Key topics for this year include:

The funding landscape: broadening investment and finance options for science & tech companies

Executive talent: securing and incentivising the best talent – search, onboarding and strategy

Inclusive capital: driving innovation and growth through the next generation of diverse investors

Scale-up: sustaining growth – scaling companies in the UK ecosystem

Investors will be invited to share insights, challenge perspectives, and contribute to the collective conversation on these pressing issues.

Attendees can also expect quick-fire pitches from 21 innovation-led ventures drawn from across SETsquared’s portfolio. Spanning sectors from quantum and AI to Medtech, manufacturing, clean tech and Fintech, these ventures are seeking between £250,000 and £5 million in investment or strategic partnerships to accelerate their growth.

SETsquared aims to connect cutting-edge science and technology ventures with the investment, expertise, and partnerships they need to scale and create lasting impact.

Marty Reid, Executive Director, SETsquared, said:

“Investment Futures has become a key fixture for investors looking to discover exceptional opportunities within the UK’s innovation economy. This year’s line-up reflects both the diversity of our ecosystem and the calibre of ventures emerging from it – from cutting-edge university spin-outs to scale-ups primed for rapid expansion. We’re continuing to strengthen the pipeline of investment-ready companies and create the right environment for deep tech ventures to grow and succeed. For investors, it’s also a chance to meet one another and share ideas on the future of the industry.”

For more details and to register, visit: https://www.setsquared.co.uk/programme/investment-futures/