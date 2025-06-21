Dee Valley Social Enterprise Expands After Securing £500,000 Grant

A growing social enterprise that provides a lifeline for people in Corwen and Llangollen is expanding after securing £500,000 in funding.

The grant from the National Lottery – People and Places fund will enable South Denbighshire Community Partnership (SDCP) to create two new jobs and extend services into the evenings and weekends as well as weekdays.

The injection of cash also secures the future of the not-for-profit company for the next four years, according to Sally Lloyd Davies, who has been appointed as the new chief officer of the organisation.

She takes over from Margaret Sutherland, who is retiring. The organisation was founded in 2011, with the “double act” starting to work there on the same day five years later.

As well as managing two community centres, Canolfan Ni in Corwen and Pengwern Community Hub in Llangollen, SDCP provides a raft of services designed to “improve the health and wellbeing” of mainly older and vulnerable people in the Dee Valley.

They include meals on wheels with 1,500 deliveries every year in Edeyrnion, lunch clubs serving 2,000 meals annually, social activities and a range of community transport services amounting to nearly 7,000 passenger journeys over the past 12 months.

Last year funding from the Motability Foundation enabled SDCP to increase its fleet from three to five vehicles. The fleet consists of two minibuses, two wheelchair-adapted cars and a van fitted with ovens and fridges to deliver meals.

According to Sally, none of what they do would be possible without the “brilliant team” of 43 dedicated volunteers.

She said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to secure this vital funding from the National Lottery Community Fund because it gives the organisation and the team security to know that we can carry on with the good work that we are doing. It’s also going to enable us to develop some new initiatives and expand some services into evenings and weekends. “Everything we do is driven by the community and that was one of the things that was highlighted when we consulted local people in Llangollen and Corwen about what they felt was needed in their communities. “We will also be looking to work with partners to develop new projects that are going to look at education and upskilling people to get re-engaged with learning. In the meantime, the new tranche of funding will enable us to expand our existing services which are a lifeline for elderly and vulnerable people in the area. “The food deliveries not only provides people with a nice hot, nutritious meal but the volunteers visit them daily when they deliver Monday to Friday and they are our eyes and ears. There have been occasions sadly we have found somebody that’s fallen and we have been able to ring emergency service or get help for them from the GP or family. “It’s crucial for people who might otherwise be isolated and can literally be a life-saver. With our dial-a-ride service, people sign up for an annual membership fee and journey charge and then they book their journey with a minimum of 48 hours’ notice subject the availability of our volunteer drivers. “We always give priority to medical appointments – trips for hospital or GP appointments – and we also provide transport for people who want to go shopping or to see a friend. Making use of the two minibuses, we have been able to increase our social trips which are really well received because they really help in reducing isolation and loneliness. “We have two wheelchair accessible vehicles and we are really lucky that the volunteers give us their time to provide the service in Corwen and Llangollen. They are the lifeblood of the organisation.

Sally also paid tribute to Margaret Sutherland’s “inspirational leadership” since 2016.

She added:

“I have learned so much from Margaret over the past eight years. I am determined to continue this work, and make both Margaret and our community proud.”

Margaret Sutherland said: