Dedicated Horse and Rider Rehab Centre Launches in North Wales

A state-of-the-art horse and rider rehabilitation centre has opened in North Wales.

Elite Equine Therapies has opened the purpose-built specialist centre in Bryneglwys, near Corwen.

The facility is the brainchild of Emma Phillips, a highly experienced therapist who was previously part of the emergency medical team at the London Olympics and Paralympics in 2012.

Emma had originally planned to open the centre a year ago but her preparations were delayed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elite Equine Therapies’ focus is treatment-led rehabilitation, meeting the needs of both veterinary referral and private clients for 24-hour onsite professional care.

Facilities offered include a dedicated arena with a silica sand and fibre surface, purpose-built stable block, treatment bay and a horse solarium offering infrared therapy. There is also individual grazing as well as all-weather paddocks and an unloading area.

The centre has also been landscaped with wildflowers, bee gardens, bird boxes and hedgehog houses.

Emma has worked as a human therapist since the age of 18, initially treating riders but progressing to now being a veterinary physiotherapist and FEI-approved equine therapist.

In addition to her specialist rehabilitation work, Emma is running CPD and owner learning days including massage therapy.

The Elite Equine Therapies Centre is one of only a handful of its kind and Emma already has a reputation for working with horses and riders from across the UK.

The centre has been developed on the site of an old Welsh slate barn that Emma bought in 2018 with the barn being converted into a new home for Emma and her husband.

Emma and her team will provide horses with short- or longer-term stays. Treatments will include hands-on therapy and massage and electrotherapy as well as strength and conditioning in the purpose-built arena.

Emma will work with horses needing both rehab after suffering an injury and pre-hab to help prevent injuries in the future.

Emma works intensively with able bodied and disabled riders within the UK and internationally, usually working with both horse and rider simultaneously.

In addition to her qualifications as a sports therapist and veterinary physiotherapist, Emma also holds a Level 4 Master and GP referral qualification as a Personal Trainer.

Emma said: