Decision Time for Valleys to Coast as it Targets Carbon Neutrality by 2030

Guided by its vision to build a better Bridgend and Wales, housing association Valleys to Coast has implemented Decision Time for managing meetings, risks and objectives, as it targets carbon neutrality by 2030.

Valleys to Coast was established in 2003 as the first large-scale voluntary transfer of council-owned homes to a social housing association in Wales.

The not-for-profit provides over 6,000 secure and affordable homes across Bridgend, South Wales and manages over 700 leasehold flats.

It joins over 85 organisations in the housing sector in the UK & Ireland to implement the Decision Time platform, including almost 20 others in Wales.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, an Advanced company, says all-in-one solutions are essential to support organisations in the housing sector to maximise time and resources.

He commented,

The sustainability of an organisation is determined by the effectiveness of its governance structures and their capability to confidently make decisions that comply with changing regulations. Our all-in-one solution is the bedrock for good governance across many organisations in the housing sector, and its functionality is one of the key driving forces behind the efficient decision-making guiding their environmental, social and governance standards.

Joanne Oak, chief executive officer at Valleys to Coast, says Decision Time provides greater visibility of risks across the business.

Joanne said,

The availability of the risk module was the main reason we decided to make the move to Decision Time. This tool will ensure the risk register is a dynamic document, accessible to all across the business, and it will aid improved and informed decision making. Decision Time integrates all aspects of Valleys to Coast governance which were previously managed through separate systems, a feature that will support its sustainability commitments. The integration of risk management, board books and goals in one system will help to drive governance improvements and aid simplified decision making. There are many added value features that we didn't have in our previous systems which will enhance the running of board meetings, allowing us to deal with transactional items in a streamlined and efficient manner while freeing up time for our board to focus on strategic decision making as we progress with our target to be carbon neutral by 2030, whilst regenerating our local communities to build a better Bridgend and Wales.

Decision Time’s software makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring their strategic performance. It enables CEOs, directors and leaders across any organisation to manage all of these essential requirements in one place.

Decision Time recently became part of Advanced, one of the UK’s largest providers of business software and services with a £330m turnover, 25,000 customers and over 2,700 employees.