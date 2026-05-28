Debut Feast on Cardiff Festival Expected to Attract 15,000 Visitors

The debut Feast On Cardiff festival is expected to attract 15,000 attendees.

Founded in Bristol in 2024, Feast On is an award-winning food festival celebrating the best of independent food, drink and local culture across the South West. Now, for the first time, the festival is coming to Wales, with Feast On Cardiff set to bring together restaurants, street food traders, artisan producers, live demos, talks, wine tastings and entertainment for a three-day celebration of Cardiff's food scene and the wider Welsh culinary landscape.

The festival in Bute Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees and starts on the evening of Friday May 29 with an Abba tribute band.

The festival's main trader line-up – available all weekend – includes Bodega, Wok Hei, HILLS Brecon, Pasture Restaurant, Tân, The Dough Thrower, Pasta A Mano, Bao Selecta, Chantico, Churros Hermanos, Mr Croquewich, Lucky No7 Coffee, Franks Hot Dogs, Meating Point, Khione Deli Lucky 7 Coffee and Gilly's Coffee – spanning everything from fire-led cooking, fresh pasta and wood-fired pizza to filled tacos, fluffy bao buns, Greek street food, gourmet hot dogs, artisan coffee and sweet treats. Many of the chefs / kitchens have created one-off menus especially for the festival.

Alongside the street food and restaurant offer, visitors will also be able to browse the festival's Produce Market, which will feature stalls from Anglesey Spirit, Atlanta Designs, Banhoek Chilli Oil, Butternut Box, Don Levi Tequila, Drinks Kitchen, Freddie's Flowers, Pont Bakehouse, Gingerbeard's Preserves, Global Fusion Foods, Hettie Hen, Olive Corner, Lili Wen Welshcakes & Bakes, Mycobio, Pipp & Co, Hive Mind Mead & Brew, Punk Jerky, Riverford Organic Farmers and Welsh Soul.

A packed programme of Live Demos & Talks will also run across all three days as follows:

Friday: Festival goers can catch live demos and talks from Leon Lewis (Cook with Leon), Owen Morgan (Bar 44 & Asador 44), Nerys Howell (Welsh Heritage Recipes), Jon Cholakian (Gastronomy by Jon), Chris Marney (Game For Anything), Big Nath's BBQ and Craig Reeves BBQ.

Saturday: The line-up includes Astrid Roussel (Astrid's Petite Cuisine), Irina Georgescu (Sour Power), Sabrina Khan (Maasi's Café), Polly Baldwin (Jolly Allotment), Tom Lodge (Crave), Tommy Heaney (Heaneys & Uisce) and Tudor Barber (Tân).

Sunday: Catch Cardiff's Sustainable Food Partnership Food Cardiff hosting a panel discussion, plus chef demos from Anand George (Purple Poppadom), James Sommerin (Home – which boasts a Michelin star), Eva Humphries (Wholefood Warrior), Matty O'Brien (Matty's BBQ Chop Shop) and David Killick (Ember at No5).

Bookable wine tasting sessions running hourly across all three days. Visitors can choose between A Beginner's Guide to Wine and Rosé Wines of the World, both priced at £20 per person including a 40-minute guided tasting featuring five wines.

Alongside all of the above, on-site entertainment will include a live music stage, fairground ride, axe throwing activities, and a dedicated kids tent with face painting and more.

Festival Director James Haggart said:

“Bringing Feast On to Cardiff for the first time is a huge moment for us. We've built the festival around great independent food, local character and a format that gives people much more than just somewhere to eat, so launching in Cardiff felt like an exciting next step. “There's such a strong food culture here, both in the city and across Wales. From standout traders and producers to live demos, wine tastings and weekend entertainment, this is about creating a weekend that feels fun, welcoming and full of discovery from start to finish.”

More information, including weekend and day tickets and the full programme, is available now at cardiff.feaston.co.uk.