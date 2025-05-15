Deadline for Applications Extended for Fintech Awards Wales 2025

Following a high volume of requests and to accommodate the recent bank holidays, the organisers of Fintech Awards Wales 2025 have announced an extension to the application and nomination deadline.

Businesses and individuals across the Welsh fintech ecosystem now have until Thursday, May 29th to submit their entries.

The Fintech Awards Wales, now in its fifth year, continues to spotlight and celebrate the companies and individuals driving innovation, inclusion, and growth within Wales’ rapidly expanding financial technology sector. The awards are open to a wide range of categories, recognising everything from early-stage talent and startup success to cybersecurity, ESG leadership, and team excellence.

Interested applicants can apply or nominate via the official website.

Matt Hyde, Founder of the Fintech Awards Wales, said:

“In addition to entries, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to align their brand with one of the most respected fintech events in the UK. Sponsors benefit from extensive visibility, association with excellence, and engagement with senior fintech and financial services professionals from across Wales and beyond.”

The Fintech Awards Wales 2025 ceremony will take place later this year in Cardiff, bringing together top talent, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to recognise the most impactful stories in Welsh fintech.

For more information, visit: www.fintechawardswales.com

Organisations interested in sponsorship are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible to avoid missing out and can contact Matt Hyde directly on 07977 136477 to learn more.