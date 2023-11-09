Deadline Extended for the First Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) Programme in Wales

Wales-based companies who want to bid for work in the floating offshore wind industry now have until Friday 17 November to apply to take part in the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s first Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme in Wales.

The original deadline of Friday 10 November has been extended to Friday 17 November 2023 to allow extra time for expressions of interest.

Tess Blazey is Director of Policy and External Relations for Floventis. She said:

“F4OR has been designed to help the supply chain get ready to bid for work in the floating offshore wind sector. This programme is focussed on giving Welsh businesses the skills and expertise to deliver success in this rapidly growing industry. “The considerable interest shown by additional supply chain companies at the recent Future Energy Wales conference means that we want to allow extra time for those organisations to also complete the expression of interest hence the extension to the deadline.”

Floventis Energy has committed up to £180,000 to ORE Catapult’s 12-18 month floating wind specific development programme along with unique access to the Llŷr development team, aimed at maximising the opportunities for Welsh companies in Llŷr and the forthcoming Celtic Sea Round 5 projects. F4OR Wales will mark the first time that the F4OR programme has been tailored exclusively for the floating wind market in Wales.

Applications are encouraged from firms with more than ten employees and have a turnover greater than £1 million, with products or skills that are relevant to the offshore wind sector.

For more information and to apply by filling out an Expression of Interest form, go to F4OR – ORE (catapult.org.uk).

Companies can apply until Friday 17 November to be considered for the programme.