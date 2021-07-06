Deadline Approaching in the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

The Stevie Awards is currently accepting nominations for the sixth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, which honour the world’s best companies to work for and the human resources teams, professionals, suppliers, and new products and services that help to create and drive great places to work.

All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small—may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The final entry deadline is July 13. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

An international judging panel of more than 50 executives will determine the Stevie Award winners. Finalists will be announced on August 19. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be revealed and presented their awards at a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on October 1.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace.

Categories include:

Employer of the Year Awards

HR Achievement Awards

HR Individual Awards

HR Team Categories

Solution Provider Awards

COVID-19 Response Categories

Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blend of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from July 19–August 9.