Deadline Approaching for Mission Green Funding in Flintshire

Good causes across Flintshire are being urged to apply for a share of a £20,000 fund.

Projects with an emphasis on sustainability, the environment, health and wellbeing are invited to make a funding request under Mission Green Flintshire. It is a voluntary scheme offered by Castle Green Homes linked to Gladstone Grange in Hawarden and Hawthorn Meadows in Buckley.

Sales director Sian Pitt said:

“The concept of Mission Green is simple – we want to celebrate and support those people and organisations across Flintshire who are working hard to look after the environment or residents' wellbeing. We've received applications from a range of projects but as we want to share the funding as widely as practical, we're open to more suggestions as to how the funding might be used. It could be for activities that help the lonely socialise, a food poverty project, perhaps a community garden where produce can be grown and eaten or helping local wildlife amongst many other things. The application process is simple, with a short form to complete online before midnight on August 4. We'll then review the entries and decide how to share the £20,000.”

The Mission Green funding is in addition to the community investment Castle Green committed to during the planning process.

Applications forms are available via the Castle Green website and should be completed online.

Under Mission Green, Castle Green wants to help a variety of projects and so will make a series of grants rather than allocating the full fund to one cause.

The closing date for applications is midnight on August 4, 2026.

Castle Green recently shared £5,000 in Mission Green grants with good causes in the Abermorddu area. It is also committed to donating £12,000 over 12 months to support Home-Start Flintshire.