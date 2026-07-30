De Novo Solutions to Support Cardiff Council’s Core Services and STEM Learning Initiative

Welsh digital transformation firm de Novo Solutions has announced a partnership with Cardiff Council which will include supporting young people in accessing STEM learning.

The programme will replace long-standing legacy systems with an integrated Oracle Cloud platform across HR, Payroll, Procurement and Finance functions, helping Cardiff Council modernise the back-office services that support 15,000 employees and more than 700 frontline services across the city.

The firm said the project will support the council's ambition to modernise and integrate public services, improve its digital offer, make better use of data and give employees and managers more intuitive self-service tools and easier access to HR, Payroll and Finance processes.

Delivery will utilise Odyssea®, de Novo's decision-led implementation methodology, supported by OLGA, its local government template of pre-configured Oracle processes and accelerators developed from previous implementations with Kent and Swansea Councils. The programme will be delivered through a structured governance model, working alongside Cardiff Council, Oracle and Civiteq, with phased design, build, testing, migration, cutover and hypercare activity to support a safe transition to the new platform.

In addition to their digital transformation support, de Novo and Oracle will also partner with TeenTech for the duration of their work with Cardiff, helping deliver five major Youth STEM Innovation Events and year-round STEM engagement for up to 2,500 children aged eight to 18. As well as prioritising disadvantaged learners and supporting teachers, this work will contribute to Cardiff's goals around digital inclusion, skills development, community wellbeing and sustainable economic growth.

Helen Crisostomo, VP of Business Development for de Novo Solutions, said:

“As a Welsh company headquartered in the Cardiff Capital Region, we are incredibly proud to be supporting Wales' largest local authority on a programme that will modernise the systems behind vital public services and create lasting social value for young people across Cardiff. “With our experience of supporting digital transformation within UK councils, we are confident our work will add enormous value and provide all of the benefits Cardiff are seeking by replacing legacy systems with Oracle Cloud applications, via our Odyssea® blueprint. “At de Novo, we are proud to support young people through our Graduate and Apprenticeship and Next Gen programmes and working with TeenTech over the coming years will enable us to enhance our impact,and will directly benefit young people who experience barriers in accessing STEM learning.”

Cllr Leonora Thomson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation & Performance, added:

“This is an important investment in the systems that support the day-to-day running of the council and the delivery of services across Cardiff. As the largest local authority in Wales, it is vital that the technology behind our organisation is efficient, resilient and fit for the future. “Replacing current systems with a modern, integrated platform will help us simplify processes, make better use of data and give employees and managers more intuitive tools to access the information and services they need. “I also welcome the wider social value being delivered through this partnership, particularly the opportunity to support STEM learning and help inspire young people across Cardiff to explore future careers in digital and technology.”

de Novo Solutions was ranked by Sunday Times 100 Fastest Growing UK Companies in 2025 and 2026, while also named a Deloitte Technology Fast Growth regional winner and awarded the business category at the 2026 St David Awards.