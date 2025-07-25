Dawsons Promotes Long-serving Team Member to Senior Lettings Role

Estate and lettings agency Dawsons has promoted Kristian Davies to the role of Residential Lettings Operations Director.

Kristian, who has been with the company for more than a decade, has played a central role in the success of Dawsons’ lettings division. Most recently managing the Mumbles branch, the firm said he has a deep understanding of the lettings landscape, particularly as the sector has undergone major legislative and operational change in Wales.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of the Dawsons journey for more than a decade, and I’m genuinely excited to take this next step,” said Kristian. “This role allows me to support our lettings teams more widely, build on the strong foundations already in place, and help shape the next phase of our lettings offering. I’m surrounded by passionate people who care deeply about what they do, and that makes this such a rewarding place to grow.”

While Kristian now steps into his new operational role, he will continue to lead the Mumbles lettings branch.

Dawsons Partner Ricky Purdy said: