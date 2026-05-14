Dawsons Lettings Team Achieve Level 2 Qualification in Industry-First Partnership

Dawsons Estate Agents in Swansea is celebrating as members of its lettings team successfully complete their Level 2 qualification in Letting and Managing Residential Property (Chartered Institute of Housing).
The achievement was marked at a special event held at Sketty Hall Business School. Dawsons become the first agency to collaborate with Gower College Swansea on this qualification.
Kristian Davies, Lettings Operations Director of Dawsons, said:
“We are incredibly proud of our team for this achievement. In an industry that never stands still, it's so important that we continue to learn and grow. This qualification is a reflection of the hard work and commitment our team show every day, and we're excited to continue building on this partnership with Gower College Swansea.”
Ricky Purdy, Dawsons Business Owner, said:
“This has been a very exciting collaboration to be part of, as we continue our journey here at Dawsons ensuring that our teams are fully abreast of the legislation and requirements that are ever-changing in our industry.
“Having such a large number of our team be in involved and thoroughly enjoy this process in recent months, gaining their qualification, and further ring their knowledge, has been an absolute pleasure.
“We all look forward to continuing this journey and collaboration with the college through 2026 and beyond.”