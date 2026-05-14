Dawsons Lettings Team Achieve Level 2 Qualification in Industry-First Partnership

Dawsons Estate Agents in Swansea is celebrating as members of its lettings team successfully complete their Level 2 qualification in Letting and Managing Residential Property (Chartered Institute of Housing).

The achievement was marked at a special event held at Sketty Hall Business School. Dawsons become the first agency to collaborate with Gower College Swansea on this qualification.

Kristian Davies, Lettings Operations Director of Dawsons, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our team for this achievement. In an industry that never stands still, it's so important that we continue to learn and grow. This qualification is a reflection of the hard work and commitment our team show every day, and we're excited to continue building on this partnership with Gower College Swansea.”

Ricky Purdy, Dawsons Business Owner, said: