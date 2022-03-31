Davies Homes Breaks Ground at Historic Ebbw Vale Steelworks Site

Prestigious sustainable homes development forms part of £300m The Works regeneration project

Pontypridd-based housebuilder Davies Homes recently started work on its prestigious Northgate development, which forms part of a £300m regeneration project at The Works site in Ebbw Vale.

Davies Homes is delighted to be supporting the regeneration with its most sustainable and centrally located development to date, continuing its investment in sustainable brownfield housing developments in south Wales.

The 56 planned homes, which include 10% affordable housing, are the first major housing phase in a public sector regeneration of the former Corus Steelworks site, led by the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Sustainability is a key focus for the Northgate homes, which will be energy-efficient, achieve an EPC A rating, and will also have solar/PV panels and space for electric vehicle charging points.

The location of the homes allows access to the train station and town centre on foot, which will support Ebbw Vale’s economy and offer excellent public transport links for residents. Adjoining developments at The Works include leisure centre, hospital, primary school and college, ensuring residents’ needs can be met locally, on foot or by bike, helping to keep people active, reduce traffic and air pollution, and strengthen community bonds.

The Works regeneration also commits to honouring the heritage of the area. The Northgate site will retain and enhance the historic Mill Stand feature – the rolling from the former Steelworks site set on a concrete platform – and help increase footfall to the nearby Ebbw Vale Works Museum Home which, based at the former steelwork’s HQ, tells the story of iron- and steel-making in Ebbw Vale.

Davies homes will also be making a contribution to Blaenau Gwent Council towards local leisure facilities as part of the development.

Matthew Davies, Managing Director of Davies Homes, said:

“We are glad to have finally commenced construction on this prestigious development at Ebbw Vale after working on this scheme for a number of years. It is the most sustainable and centrally located development we have acquired. “Ebbw Vale train and bus station is less than a five-minute walk. The newly completed school, college, hospital, nature area and leisure facilities on the masterplan of the former steelworks mean that many of our purchasers' needs are easily accessible via walking or cycling. “Bringing much-needed housing investment to this area not only brings local jobs but also provides many additional benefits to the local economy and town centre. We hope the development will be a great success and we are pleased to see the first sales release of homes now fully reserved.”

Richard Crook, Corporate Director of Regeneration and Community Services of Blaenau Gwent, said:

“I am really pleased that work has started on this exciting new project with housebuilders Davies Homes, who have successfully developed building projects in Blaenau Gwent over a number of years. This is a great example of how working in partnership can benefit communities and the local economy. In addition, this prestigious new development will create many training and job opportunities in the local area.”

Hammond Architectural Ltd said: