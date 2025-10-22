David Spear Commercials Expands Rugby Sponsorship into Bristol

David Spear Commercials has strengthened its long-standing commitment to rugby with a new partnership with Bristol Bears, expanding its support for the sport beyond Wales.

The firm is already an established supporter of Welsh regional rugby through partnerships with Cardiff Rugby, Ospreys, and Dragons RFC.

As part of the new two-year agreement, David Spear Commercials will become the Official Kit Van Partner of Bristol Bears, supplying a fully branded Ford Transit vehicle to support the club’s operations across the UK and Europe.

The partnership also includes:

prominent matchday branding across ground boards, LED screens, and mega screens

Digital visibility on the club’s website

Hospitality and community engagement opportunities

Shared marketing rights, including press announcements and joint promotional activity

In addition, David Spear Commercials will become the back of short sponsor for the 2025/26 Gallagher Premiership season, with the company logo displayed on the back of the Bears’ playing shorts during all home and away fixtures in domestic and European competitions.

Tom Tainton, CEO of Bristol Bears, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome David Spear Commercial Vehicles as a new partner. They are a family-run business with a superb reputation and a genuine affinity for rugby. We’ve enjoyed collaborating with Dave and Geraint on this partnership, and there’s a strong alignment of values between our organisations. We look forward to growing together as we embark on the season ahead.”

David Spear, Founder of David Spear Commercials, added:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with one of the most exciting rugby teams in the UK. The facilities and professionalism at Bristol Bears are world-class, and with Pat Lam at the helm and the high-profile signing of Louis Rees-Zammit, there’s a real sense of momentum around the club. “We’re already heavily involved in Welsh regional rugby, and Bristol feels like our ‘fifth region’ — close to home, with a strong customer base across the Southwest. From day one, we felt genuinely welcomed, and it was clear both organisations share the same energy, passion, and drive. This partnership just makes sense.”

Geraint Yeo, Director of David Spear Commercials, said:

“The opportunities ahead are massive. The Bears’ commercial team have been outstanding, and their ambition matches our own. This is just the start of what we know will be an exciting and powerful partnership between Spear and the Bears.”