David Spear Commercial Vehicles Returns as Official Car Supplier to the Nicky Grist Stages

David Spear Commercial Vehicles will continue its support of one of Britain’s most popular gravel rallies after confirming a second successive year as the official vehicle supplier to the Nicky Grist Stages.

Last year the award-winning, family-run commercial vehicle supplier, which was established in 1987 and is based at the Crown Business Park in Dukestown, near Tredegar, supplied two four-wheel drive Ford Rangers for use as the official Motorsport UK Safety Delegate and Double Zero vehicles.

This year the partnership will once again see vehicles supplied to help run the rally, which takes place on the famous gravel stages of the Epynt military ranges near Builth Wells on Saturday 11 July.

The vehicles will play an important role throughout the event, transporting officials, supporting the organising team and helping to ensure the rally runs smoothly and safely across its demanding stages.

For David Spear Commercial Vehicles, the partnership provides an opportunity to support a major sporting event in mid-Wales while demonstrating the capability, durability and versatility of its vehicles in a real working off-road environment.

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Nicky Grist Stages and support one of the UK’s most respected gravel rallies,” says Elliott Spear, Head of Purchasing at David Spear Commercial Vehicles. “Last year proved what a fantastic event it is, and it was pleasing to see our vehicles playing an important role in helping the rally run safely and efficiently. “As a Welsh business, it’s particularly rewarding to be involved with such a high-profile event in mid-Wales, while also demonstrating the capability and versatility of our vehicle range in a demanding working environment.”

Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages Clerk of the Course, said:

“We’re delighted that David Spear Commercial Vehicles has chosen to continue its support of the Nicky Grist Stages. “The rally relies on a large team of officials and volunteers, and having access to a reliable fleet of vehicles is essential to the smooth and safe running of the event.”

Based in Builth Wells, with the start ceremony on Strand Street, the service area on the Builth Wells RFC pitch and the finish on the banks of the River Wye, this year's Nicky Grist Stages will feature a compact route of around 44 competitive miles.

Competitors will tackle the Monument, Crychan (named ‘Bowlsey' in honour of the late Pete Bowles – a long-time Quinton Motor Club committee member, previous Nicky Grist Stages winner and Clerk of the Course), Halfway and Route 60 stages.

The Quinton Motor Club-organised event celebrates 17 consecutive years of title sponsorship from Nicky Grist Motorsports and in 2026 will be a round of six major championships – the Protyre Autocare BTRDA Rally Series, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, HRCR Rally Master Challenge, Kingfisher Insurance Motorsport English Rally Championship, TCS Plant Rally Challenge and ANWCC Rally Championship.