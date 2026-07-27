David Spear Commercial Vehicles Retains Auto Trader Highly Rated Award for 2026

Tredegar-based David Spear Commercial Vehicles has again been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service after retaining the Auto Trader Highly Rated Award for 2026.

The achievement marks the second consecutive year that the commercial vehicle retailer has been recognised by Auto Trader, following its success in 2025 when it was also named Van Retailer of the Year.

Unlike traditional industry awards, the Auto Trader Highly Rated Award is determined by verified customer reviews submitted throughout the year. It recognises retailers that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences, making it one of the UK's most respected measures of customer satisfaction within the automotive sector.

Founder David Spear said: