Data Shows UK Companies Facing COVID-19 Pincer Movement

New data suggests the UK economy is facing a worrying “pincer movement” due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surge in limited companies going bust being mirrored by a drop in new firms setting up.

The analysis by the Enterprise Research Centre shows that 61,472 limited companies folded between the start of March and mid-April, with a parallel drop in the numbers of new firms registering with Companies House.

Comparing figures from March this year with the full month’s data from last March, the number of firms going out of business was 70% higher than a year ago (up 21,206), while the number of new firms incorporated fell by 23% (14,270 fewer).

It suggests the UK economy is losing existing firms at a faster pace than in recent years as well as seeing a big drop-off in new starts deterred by the uncertain outlook.

London saw the biggest absolute rise in numbers of company dissolutions in March, up by 6,431 compared to a year earlier, followed by the West Midlands (2,685), the North West (2,440) and the South East (2,357). The largest percentage rise was in Wales (up 140%).

There were notable variations observed among sectors. While all sectors saw a rise in the number of dissolutions, transport was hardest hit with nearly three times more firms ceasing to trade (194%). Real estate, wholesalers and information services also saw marked increases compared to March 2019.

Newer companies have borne the brunt of the collapse in economic activity, with 46% of dissolving firms being less than three years old.

The ERC researchers analysed data from the FAME database, which contains information on UK companies registered at Companies House, including approximately two million active firms.

They said that while coronavirus is likely to be a major factor in both the rise in company dissolutions and fall in new incorporations, it was important to note that winding down a limited company could take months, owing to the need ordinarily for 75% of shareholders by value to agree. The latest data therefore needed to be seen in the context of an economy that had already seen dampened growth from Brexit uncertainty.

The ERC is the UK’s leading independent research institute on growth, productivity and innovation in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mark Hart, Deputy Director of the Enterprise Research Centre and Professor of Entrepreneurship at Aston Business School, said: