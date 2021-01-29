Darwin Gray to Help Hafal Fulfil Their Promise

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray has chosen Welsh mental health charity Hafal as their Charity of the Year for 2021.

Darwin Gray’s CSR committee will be planning a year of fundraising initiatives to raise money and support Hafal’s activity throughout the year.

A leading Welsh charity, Hafal is dedicated to improving the lives of people with a mental illness or physical disability and their carers. Across 2019 – 2020 Hafal provided support to 8,521 service users and 1,124 carers. An additional 1,570 people were supported through Hafal's Promise – their pledge to provide lasting friendship to everyone in Wales whether by email, social media, phone or in person.

Fflur Jones, Partner and Head of Employment Law and HR at Darwin Gray, said

“We are delighted to be supporting Hafal and their promise that no one in Wales need be alone. “With the impact of the pandemic on businesses and individuals, there has never been a more important time to look after our mental and physical health, and the health of those around us.”

Alun Thomas, Chief Executive of Hafal, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be Darwin Gray’s chosen charity partner. “Every year Hafal supports thousands of people with a serious mental illness and their families and carers across Wales, as well as a number of other vulnerable groups. Without the support of charity partners like Darwin Gray Solicitors, we wouldn’t be able to provide our vital services. “With Darwin Gray Solicitors’ support we will continue to develop ambitious services and improve the mental and physical health of communities across Wales in 2021. A huge thank you from all our Members, clients, staff and volunteers!”

Find out more about Hafal and the incredible work they do to help people across Wales:

Website: www.hafal.org

Twitter: @Hafal_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hafal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hafalmentalhealth/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HafalTelly/videos

Clic online community: https://clic-uk.org/