Darwin Gray Reappointed to Welsh Government Solicitors Services Framework Across Wales

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray has successfully secured its place on the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery (WGCD) Framework for another four years.

The framework supports public sector organisations across Wales with procuring legal services in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Building on its framework appointment in 2021, Darwin Gray has increased the number of legal areas for which it has successfully been appointed.

These now include:

Civil Litigation

Corporate Governance & Ethical Standards

Employment Law

Major IT & Commercial Contracts

Property Law

Darwin Gray has been successfully appointed for these lots across both South and North Wales, which the firm said underpinned its commitment to supporting all Welsh organisations from both its Cardiff and Bangor offices. Darwin Gray is the only Welsh commercial law firm to have a permanent office presence in both cities.

Darwin Gray’s Managing Partner, Fflur Jones, said:

“We are thrilled to have been successfully reappointed to the framework and to continue to work collaboratively with clients from across the Welsh public sector. We are delighted with our successful bid across all the lots we bid for, and are passionate about playing our part to help achieve a more prosperous and resilient Wales.”

Darwin Gray’s appointment to the WGCD framework follows the recent announcement of the firm’s successful reappointment to the Welsh Language Commissioner’s Panel and the Development Bank of Wales Panel. Other tender wins have also been secured by the firm in the Housing Association sector, and across several charities, including Cancer Research Wales and WCVA.