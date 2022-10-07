Darwin Gray Ranked Amongst Top Firms in the UK

After kicking off 2022 with an expansion in North Wales, commercial law firm Darwin Gray is continuing to celebrate success in its twentieth year as the firm is named one of the top law firms in the UK by leading legal directory, The Legal 500.

The firm was recognised for its ‘incredibly responsive, commercial and cost-effective' service across its areas of specialism, including employment law, commercial property (real estate), commercial litigation and corporate & commercial law.

The rankings also put a spotlight on individuals within the firm, naming Managing Partner, Fflur Jones as a Leading Individual and Partners Catherine Burke and Owen John as Next Generation Partners, noting the firm’s ‘approachable’ and ‘extremely personalised service’.

Darwin Gray’s expertise in the Welsh language is also highlighted by Legal 500 as an ‘advantage’ over other firms, most notably within the firm’s award-winning employment law team.

Managing Partner and Head of Employment Law, Fflur Jones said:

“We are once again delighted to see Darwin Gray ranked so highly in The Legal 500. We are at an exciting period of growth for the firm, building on the opening of our North Wales office, and being recognised for our hard work and expertise in this way is incredibly important to us.”

The Legal 500 rankings are not the only successes for the firm’s employment law and commercial property teams so far this year, with the employment team winning multiple awards at the Wales Legal Awards 2022, including the Overall Team of the Year Award. The firm has also recently been shortlisted in the Cardiff Property Awards 2022, following a win at the Insider Property Awards in 2021. The shortlisting comes after another significant year for the commercial property team.

Catherine Burke, Head of the commercial property team, said: