Dark Fibre East Project Completed in Swansea Bay City Region

Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme has announced the successful completion of the Dark Fibre East project, marking a major step forward in improving digital connectivity for public services across the region.

The project has delivered a new secure fibre network linking 36 public sector sites through 46 connections. This will help key organisations work more closely together and help improve public services for the benefit of local communities.

The Dark Fibre East network allows public organisations to share information securely and at high speed. It supports modern digital services, cloud systems, and new ways of working. The network also improves resilience, helping critical services stay connected and continue operating during disruptions.

The network was delivered by Virgin Media O2 Business (VMO2 Business) with a total investment of £1,354,698.70 from the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Martin McFadyen, Director, Public Sector at VMO2 Business, said:

“This project has been a fantastic success and will strengthen public sector services for years to come. We’re proud to have been the delivery partner and look forward to continuing our strong working relationships across the Swansea Bay City Region.”

Partners connected through the project include the Welsh Ambulance Service University Trust, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Carmarthenshire County Council, Swansea Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and Swansea University.

By treating digital infrastructure as a long-term asset, the project helps future-proof public services and supports wider plans for a smarter, more connected region.

Close collaboration with local authorities and partner organisations played a key role in the project’s success. Their support helped ensure smooth delivery by reducing delays and enabling timely access and permissions across sites.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council and Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal Joint Committee, said: