Dandara Launches New Home-Building Programme in Wales

Private UK housing developer Dandara is launching a new headquarters to help meet the growing demand for new homes in Wales.

The award-winning independent housebuilder has agreed terms with Cooke & Arkwright to take out a long term lease at Unit 2, Fairway Court in Treforest.

The 12,530 sq ft office building was recently fully refurbished for the landlord, in a programme managed by Cooke & Arkwright’s Building Consultancy, and will be the operational centre for Dandara’s new developments in Newport, Cardiff and Carmarthenshire. Further sites are in the pipeline with new opportunities being explored.

Fifty jobs are expected to be created at the headquarters, with a further 150 direct and 227 induced jobs in the building and construction sectors.

Dandara was established more than 30 years ago, with sites fulfilled or under-construction across England, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Man. This will be its first venture into Wales, and it has ambitious plans to expand its homebuilding activity in the Principality over the next three years.

Mark Siddons, Associate Director with Cooke & Arkwright’s Business Space team said,

“The quality of the CAT A refurbishment, along with the strategic location with links to the M4 and A470, offered a great opportunity for Dandara to establish a new Welsh HQ and allow them to expand their operations in the region. We are delighted to have secured a new 10 year lease with Dandara for our long-standing client Barrie Williams Developments, and look forward to seeing Dandara’s new developments across the region come to fruition.”

Martin Smith, Managing Director of Dandara Wales & West, commented,

“This new headquarter office marks a big step in our plans to provide quality homes in Wales for those that need them, giving us the space and access to transport links that will help to open up the business. We look forward to celebrating this next part of our expansion and welcoming the new staff that will join us after our move.”

Dandara has offices in Milton Keynes, Tunbridge Wells, Tottenham and Aberdeen, with Wales & West offices also in Oak Tree Court, Cardiff Gate Business Park.