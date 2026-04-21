Dalcour Maclaren Opens Cardiff Office to Support Increased Infrastructure Activity

Dalcour Maclaren has opened a new office in Cardiff – its 21st UK location – in response to growing demand for infrastructure, renewables and water projects across Wales.

The move strengthens its ability to deliver integrated land, planning and environmental services locally, alongside the introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act, which is reshaping how projects are planned and delivered. The firm already works with organisations in the region, including Welsh Water and National Grid.

James Neil, CEO at Dalcour Maclaren, said:

“Wales is an extremely important country for Dalcour Maclaren as we are already involved helping many clients in both the water, energy and infrastructure sectors. We are really excited to be opening this office, which will strengthen and grow our DM ONETEAM within Cardiff to deliver Wales’ ambitious infrastructure agenda.”

Sean Taylor, Technical Director for Environment & Planning at Dalcour Maclaren, will be based at the Cardiff office and said:

“The Infrastructure (Wales) Act introduces a more streamlined and consistent approach to consenting major projects. That creates opportunity but also requires a clear strategy and understanding of the process from the outset. Our role is to help clients navigate that framework and keep projects moving efficiently from planning through to delivery.”

Dalcour Maclaren is supporting a growing portfolio of projects across Wales, including Welsh Water (Dŵr Cymru) Cello telemetry schemes, National Grid substation expansion projects, and work across AMP8 frameworks with Severn Trent and Hafren Dyfrdwy. The firm is also involved in major renewable energy developments, including offshore wind projects such as Mona and Awel y Môr, as well as wider wind farm connections and associated land and planning requirements.