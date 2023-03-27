Daily Air France Flights to Paris from Cardiff Airport Starting this Spring

From 21st April 2023, Air France will reinstate daily flights between the Welsh and French capitals, delivering further growth at Cardiff Airport between key business destinations and continuing the Airport’s revival in-line with its the five-year recovery plan.

The new year round route strengthens the service offering with the Air France-KLM Group, which already operates flights to Amsterdam from Cardiff. One-way fares, including taxes and charges, are from £69.99.

Operated by UK airline Eastern Airways, passengers will be able to book via the Air France website – www.airfrance.co.uk – or alternatively using Eastern Airways’ own website – www.easternairways.com.

With Paris-Orly Airport offering convenient onward flight connectivity with Air France, passengers will be able to connect from Wales to the world as well as bringing valuable inbound business and tourism revenue to Wales.

Marc Watkins, Aviation Development Manager for Cardiff Airport said:

“It’s fantastic to welcome back another flag carrier to Cardiff Airport post pandemic and offer people living in Wales another capital city connection which is not only an awe-inspiring destination in itself but also a gateway to onward connections.” “Paris-Orly also provides an easy access route to Disneyland Paris, with shuttle buses from the airport to the parks and hotels.”

The iconic Parisian skyline and architecture, punctuated by the wrought-iron Eiffel Tower, has featured as the backdrop to so many films that first-time visitors to the city may feel like they are walking around a movie set! Synonymous with style, the city of romance boasts countless eminent museums, shops and landmarks effortlessly connected with glamorous world-famous streets like the Champs-Élysées, numerous greenspaces and gentle lamplit bridges – making it easy to fall in love with all what Paris has to offer.

Fahmi Mahjoub, General Manager United Kingdom & Ireland, Air France/KLM said:

“This new cooperation between Air France and Eastern Airways is a very positive move and comes in response to the growing appetite for travel to Paris that we have noticed from all over the United Kingdom. Residents near Cardiff will now be able to fly from their local airport and reach the magnificent capital of France with a direct service, an option that was not available to them before.”

Roger Hage, Commercial Director, Eastern Airways said:

“In entering a cooperation with Air France, part of the Air France-KLM Group, to launch Paris-Orly flights from Cardiff, Eastern Airways is enabling connectivity to Europe’s second biggest city from the capital of Wales, restoring direct air access year round to France.” “The cooperation between Eastern Airways and Air France ensures a sustainable capacity development between Wales and France offering not only direct access to Paris but onward connections to a myriad of destinations. While supplying business passengers with a much-improved daily travel option, the new route also provides an exciting and ever-popular leisure offer, including Disneyland Paris, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, alongside the Parisian charm which the city is famous for.”

Tickets will be on sale on the Air France website from 4 April.