Dafydd James Joins Growing Team at Howden South Wales

Howden, the global insurance group, has announced the appointment of Dafydd James, former Wales Rugby Union and British & Irish Lions player, to its South Wales team.

Dafydd joins as Business Executive, leaving his previous role at Lockton, and will be covering Howden’s South Wales, South West and global offices.

Dafydd will bring his drive and team-first mentality to bolster Howden’s risk strategy services from cyber liability to marine engineering, aviation, and renewable industries.

Speaking on his appointment, Dafydd said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Howden’s team in South Wales. With its local presence and global footprint, I was drawn to its community- driven approach and the opportunities that lie ahead. “I am a results-driven professional focused on building long-lasting, meaningful business relationships, which makes Howden the perfect fit for me. My goal is to deliver bespoke insurance solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, creating value far beyond the initial transaction. I see my role as a trusted advisor, committed to providing insight, guidance and continuity that fosters long-term client retention.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director, commented: