Cymraeg Through Technology – Anglesey Firm Makes Language Learning a Virtual Reality

Animated Technologies has developed a VR pilot for Welsh learners in the Gwynedd immersion programme designed for children who are new to the county. The recently launched resource is a first for learning the Welsh language, taking traditional classroom materials into a brand-new VR space.

Using multiple choice, children can navigate around imaginary town, Aberwla, practicing their language skills with up to 30 other people and digital avatars. The hope is the new technology will make language learning fun and more interactive for the youngsters.

Anna Burke is co-founder of, Animated Technologies, she said:

“We are really excited to see this project come to life, and hope pupils who take part in Gwynedd’s 10-week language immersion programme enjoy learning through this new technology. “We know that using VR for learning is effective, with studies showing that learners retain up to 75% more information using technology like this compared to the usual classroom setting. Already we are getting fantastic feedback, pupils love spending time in the virtual Aberwla. The next step for us is to expand the VR space to offer additional content and scenarios so learners can extend their vocabulary and confidence.”

Funded through the Welsh Government's Late Immersion Grant, Gwynedd Council commissioned Animated Technologies to develop the virtual town originally created by local writer and TV presenter Anni Llŷn. The aim is to help new comers to Gwynedd acquire the language before they enter mainstream education with the new virtual experiences reinforcing class- room learning.

Councillor Beca Brown, cabinet member with responsibility for education, said: