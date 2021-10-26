Cyclists Smash £15k Target on 250-mile Bike Ride for Disadvantaged Children

Spirited cyclists completed a gruelling 250-mile journey through the mountains of North Wales to raise money for Wrexham Sounds.

Participants in the epic VELO 21 challenge have already surpassed their £15,000 target for the social enterprise, a music studio for disadvantaged youngsters.

Beginning at the revamped Rhosrobin site, chairman Chris Lloyd and the group were given a celebratory send-off by crowds of well-wishers, including Mayor of Wrexham, Cllr Ronnie Prince.

The route took them around North Wales and through Snowdonia in all weathers, averaging more than 60 miles per day.

Proceeds will help pay for instruments and equipment that will transform the lives of young people through music.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the riders, to our support crew and everyone who got behind us over the four days and the run up to this challenge,” said Chris. “It was a very tough but enjoyable adventure with lots of twists and turns; we experienced some of the most beautiful parts of the region and, most importantly, have raised a lot of money for the studio.” He added: “We look forward to unveiling Wrexham Sounds and are busy behind the scenes forming new partnerships, building on existing ones and readying the revamped building for a very exciting future.”

Formerly Vic Studios, the not-for-profit organisation moved from the town's Hill Street to Rhosrobin in the summer, having been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as children and teenagers who will be referred via a range of local agencies and educators, there will be sessions for pupils unable to access music lessons at school – from rap and acoustic guitar to woodwind, drums, DJing and more – plus related activities for toddlers and infants.

Cllr Price congratulated the team at Wrexham Sounds – including directors Dave Gray and Caroline Richards, and general manager Olivia Gallagher – and said the resource will be pivotal in improving access to music and education for children across the area and beyond.

“It was great to be invited to Wrexham Sounds and to hear about the young people being given the opportunity to learn to play musical instruments,” he said. “For a young person this can be life changing in terms of confidence building, making new friends and just the absolute pleasure one gets from playing musical instruments. “Well done to you all, and especially the cyclists who put in such a huge effort on their fundraising challenge – it’s a great achievement.”

For more information or to join the team at Wrexham Sounds as a freelance tutor or volunteer, visit www.wrexhamsounds.org and follow them on social media at @wrexhamsounds.

To donate to VELO 21, visit the website: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christopher-lloyd-1