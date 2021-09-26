Cyclists on Track Raise £15k for North Wales Music Studio

Wrexham Sounds chairman Chris Lloyd and a group of friends and supporters will journey more than 250 miles around the mountains of North Wales from October 7-10 to garner funds for the revamped social enterprise.

Chris hopes people will get behind the VELO 21 challenge to help pay for instruments and equipment that will transform the lives of young people through music.

“Thank you to everyone who has sponsored us so far, we are almost a third of the way to our target but do need more people to get behind the campaign,” said Chris. “Wrexham Sounds is an incredible project with a big future, I am honoured to be a volunteer director and part of such a brilliant team who are all focused on making music more accessible to children, especially those from challenging backgrounds. “The services it will provide are needed now more than ever, as we emerge from the pandemic and restrictions continue to ease; many young people have been isolated and behind closed doors for so long they will need support and guidance in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, something we will provide through music, performance, dance and more.”

Chris added:

“The bicycle ride is going to be a tough challenge over just three days, but we are in training and well-prepared. “Please continue to support us and Wrexham Sounds – we look forward to sharing more news soon.”

Formerly Vic Studios, the not-for-profit organisation moved from the town's Hill Street to Rhosrobin in the summer, having been closed for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by directors Chris, Dave Gray and Caroline Richards, and General Manager Olivia Gallagher, they have been busy forging new partnerships and reconnecting with stakeholders and community groups, as well as renovating the new-look studios ahead of opening in the coming weeks.

As well as children and teenagers who will be referred via a range of local agencies and educators, there will be sessions for pupils unable to access music lessons at school, plus related activities for toddlers and infants.

For more information or to join the team at Wrexham Sounds as a freelance tutor or volunteer, visit www.wrexhamsounds.org and follow them on social media at @wrexhamsounds.

To sponsor and support Chris and the team taking on VELO 21, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christopher-lloyd-1