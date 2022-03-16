Cybercrime Threat to Welsh Businesses – IoD Wales Data and Free Event

A recent survey by the Institute of Directors highlighted that 30% of businesses are more vulnerable to cybercrime since the pandemic.

In a poll of just under 800 IoD members, one in three directors indicated that their organisation is now more vulnerable to cybercrime. The sharp rise in home working due to the pandemic has meant that businesses have become more exposed to cyber threats.

For those that did experience an IT or cyber breach during the pandemic, the most common examples ranged from ransomware and phishing emails aimed at getting home workers to allow access to business systems, through to hacking.

A previous poll of IoD members showed that nearly three quarters (74%) of business leaders will be maintaining increased home-working arrangements after coronavirus, with more than one in five reporting their usage of the workplace will be significantly lower.

This more permanent role for remote and digital operations raises the long-term vulnerability of business to cyber-attacks after the pandemic.

In light of this, IoD Wales’ Nations Manager Jo Price has been instrumental in organising a free event, in partnership with Cyber Resilience Centre Wales for senior executives and owners in Wales to ensure they are protecting their biggest assets, their companies. With sponsor Capital Network Solutions Limited, the event will help to educate guests about the dangers of weak cyber security and the steps to take to protect against cybercrime.

The event is taking place at the Mercure Holland House Hotel & Spa in Cardiff on 18 March 09:30-11:30am. To book your free space please email [email protected]

Full event details can be found here https://www.iod.com/events-community/events/event-details/eventdateid/34374