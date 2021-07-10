Cyberattacks Fall as UK Returns to Work

The number of cyberattacks on UK companies fell for the first time in almost three years during the second quarter of 2021, according to Beaming, a specialist business ISP.

Beaming’s analysis of commercial internet traffic reveals that businesses experienced 160,610 attempts each to breach their online systems between April and June, on average, the equivalent of an attack every 49 seconds.

This rate of cyberattacks was nine percent lower than the same period in 2020 and represented the first year-on-year decline in malicious web activity since 2018. Attack levels are now similar to Q1 2020 when UK businesses experienced 157,020 attacks each, on average.

Sonia Blizzard, managing director of Beaming, said: