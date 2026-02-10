Cyber Security Takes Centre Stage at Newport Business Club Event

Cyber security will be the focus for a Newport business club’s latest networking event.

Rhys Driscoll, Deputy Director of the University of South Wales’s Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, will be the City of Newport Business Club’s guest speaker at the Mercure Newport on Upper Dock Street in the city centre on Thursday, February 26.

Rhys is a cyber security leader specialising in partnership development, outreach, and tertiary education strategy. As Partner Development and Outreach Lead for Cyber Security, he brings together government, academia, industry, and skills providers to strengthen Wales’ cyber ecosystem and expand access to high-quality cyber pathways.

With experience spanning teaching, digital leadership, and university-level strategic management, Rhys has led initiatives that bridge post-16 education, cyber skills development, and national policy priorities. His work focuses on system-level improvement, data-driven planning, and building sustainable collaborations that support talent pipelines and regional growth.

Rhys is committed to widening participation, enhancing digital capability, and helping organisations navigate the rapidly evolving cyber landscape.

Guests at the networking event will be introduced to the fundamentals of cyber incident response, learning how their organisations can prepare for, manage, and recover from cyber incidents.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said:

“Cyber security is high on the risk register of even the smallest of businesses as we all become ever more reliant on digital. “We are sure our members and guests will benefit from hearing from an expert like Rhys.”

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm. Tickets for the event, which includes a two-course meal, are priced at £29.50 and can be booked via www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/